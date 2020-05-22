Companies / Property

Vukile Property Fund plans to divest from the UK

22 May 2020 - 18:46 Alistair Anderson
Vukile’s flagship Spanish shopping centre, the El Faro centre in Badajoz, Spain. Picture: SUPPLIED
JSE-listed diversified property group Vukile said on Friday it is in talks to sell its controlling R1.25bn stake in Atlantic Leaf Properties, in a move that will result in the company exiting the UK market.

CEO Laurence Rapp has said the company wants to focus its investments in SA and Spain.

Atlantic Leaf is a Jersey-incorporated UK real estate investment trust (Reit), with a primary listing on the main board of the JSE and a secondary one on the Mauritius stock exchange. The company focuses predominantly on investments in the industrial sector of the UK market.

Vukile’s other offshore investment is in Spain, where it first invested in 2017 to protect its funds against a weak and volatile SA economy.

The group has since acquired interests in two Spanish portfolios through its partner Castellana Properties. Its Spanish exposure is worth R17bn and accounts for 48% of its total assets. Its directly held SA properties are worth about 15bn.

Vukile’s share price moved marginally down to close at R5.25. Atlantic Leaf closed unchanged at R13.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

