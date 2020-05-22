Companies / Property

Lighthouse Capital raises almost R270m through bookbuild

The European mall owner is supported by SA investors

22 May 2020 - 17:56 Alistair Anderson
Picture: 123RF/ALICEPHOTO
Picture: 123RF/ALICEPHOTO

Lighthouse Capital, formerly known as Greenbay Properties, which owns malls in Portugal and Slovenia, said on Friday it had raised R267m through an equity bookbuild, thanks to support from five institutional investors.

Through a capital raise exercise, Lighthouse, which also invests in other listed companies, would swap shares with Hammerson plc, the owner of malls in the UK and Western Europe. This means Lighthouse held about 10.31% of Hamerson's total shares.

“Hammerson owns and operates high-quality flagship destinations, premium outlets and retail parks in the UK, Ireland and France and has an investment portfolio of £8.3bn,” Lighthouse said.

Hammerson has a primary listing on the LSE and a secondary listing on the JSE.

It also said that after implementation of the equity raise, it would hold about 7.47% of the issued shares of Nepi Rockcastle.

“Nepi Rockcastle is the premier owner and operator of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, with a presence in nine countries and an investment portfolio of €6.3bn,” Lighthouse said.

Nepi’s shares are listed on the JSE, A2X and Euronext Amsterdam.

“The acquisition of Nepi Rockcastle and Hammerson shares is in line with the company’s investment policy of acquiring and investing globally in listed real-estate securities,” it said.

Lighthouse would also issue 1,721,429 Lighthouse shares at R7 per share to two private SA investor trusts.

The company's share price rose 5.16% to R7.75 on Friday.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Resilient Reit stays committed to dividends

Mall owner has given guidance of about 5% growth in dividends per share for its 2020 financial year to June
Companies
2 weeks ago

Fortress changes dividend policy as market toughens up

Group adopts a more conservative stance in a difficult and depressed operating environment
Companies
2 months ago

Lighthouse Capital completes transition year

As much as 80% of the property fund’s investments are now in directly held property
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sasol warns of profit decline as it battles ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Comair ticket holders have until June 17 to make ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Tiger Brands warns of hefty writedowns as economy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Recovery from Covid-19 will be slow, warn ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Lighthouse Capital targets 5% distribution growth as it eyes Iberian mall

Companies / Property

Tempered outlook for property sector as season’s reports disappoint

Companies / Property

Why listed property firms are still a good bet in the long term

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.