Companies / Property Stor-Age issues shares to raise R250m The only personal storage provider on the JSE says it has experienced rising demand with people needing to store goods for longer in lockdown BL PREMIUM

Stor-Age Property, the only JSE-listed personal storage space provider, has raised R250m by issuing new shares as it looks to make more acquisitions in SA and the UK.

CEO Gavin Lucas said the group was experiencing rising demand for storage space as people needed to store goods for longer during the lockdown.