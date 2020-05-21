Stor-Age issues shares to raise R250m
The only personal storage provider on the JSE says it has experienced rising demand with people needing to store goods for longer in lockdown
21 May 2020 - 17:25
Stor-Age Property, the only JSE-listed personal storage space provider, has raised R250m by issuing new shares as it looks to make more acquisitions in SA and the UK.
CEO Gavin Lucas said the group was experiencing rising demand for storage space as people needed to store goods for longer during the lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now