Investec Property Fund says offshore focus could pay off amid Covid-19

Investec Property Fund (IPF), which has recently been increasing its exposure to warehousing and distribution centres, said these assets stand to benefit from increasing e-commerce as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group almost doubled its offshore exposure during its year to end-March to 35%, from 15.2% previously, saying on Wednesday that its new stakes in warehouse and other logistics assets could benefits as the coronavirus pandemic shakes up global supply chains.

During the year, IPF, through its wholly owned subsidiary Investec Property Fund Offshore Investments (IPFO), increased its interest in the “pan-European logistics platform” (PEL) from 42.9% to 75% for an additional equity investment of €191m (R3.8bn).

The industrial and logistics sector has shown itself to be the most resilient through the crisis and is also expected to benefit over the medium term as demand for warehousing and distribution assets improve, the group said.

“This will be driven by an accelerated increase in e-commerce penetration rates resulting from the lockdowns and supply chain reconfiguration to protect supply and stock, leading to a higher demand for storage and warehousing space,” IPF said.

The group reported that profit after tax rose about 19% to R1.7bn, but IPF has deferred a decision on its final dividend, having paid out about R541m previously.

In morning trade on Wednesday, IPF’s share price was down 9.09% to R8, putting it on track for its worst one-day loss in almost two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za