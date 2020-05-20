Indluplace braces for declining property values

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, says it expects property values to decline in the short term as Covid-19 batters SA’s economy.

The company, which has a portfolio worth R4.1bn, has deferred its dividend for the six months to end-March, having paid out about R120m in the year-earlier period.

“Even though rental collections were in excess of 85% for April and over 70% for May, it is likely that property values and revenues will decline in the short term due to the expected economic downturn,” the group said.

This would be a result of the imposition of restrictive measures due to Covid-19, rental concessions granted to tenants, increased provision for bad debts as tenants are unable to work and minimal annual rental escalations if any, the group said.

“The rapidly changing environment, lack of predictability and difficulty in estimating the overall impact of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown on the future performance requires Indluplace to retain as much capital as possible to protect its balance sheet and assist with liquidity,” the group said.

Indluplace reported on distributable income of 34.17c per share for the six months to end-March, an 8.8% decrease, towards the lower end of its guidance of a fall of 6%-9%.

The group currently has about 319-million shares in issue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za