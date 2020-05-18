Companies / Property

Intu Properties says it is likely to be in breach of loan agreements

The struggling mall owner is seeking a debt standstill with lenders

18 May 2020 - 10:44 karl gernetzky
Picture: INTU
UK mall owner Intu Properties, which has been struggling with a  R100bn debt pile, says it could be in breach its loan agreements in coming weeks as Covid-19 batters the property sector and prompts late rent payments from tenants.

Intu’s debt pile stood at almost £4.5bn (about R100bn) at the end of December 2019, which compares unfavourably with its market capitalisation of R1.3bn on Tuesday morning.

The group said it was seeking debt standstills with lenders, which would give it relief financial covenant testing and debt payments for a period to no later than December 31 2021.

“There can, of course, be no certainty as to whether any standstill can be achieved with all or some of the group’s creditors, or as to the terms,” Intu said.

Loan covenants refer to an agreement that imposes certain conditions on the borrower; for example, restricting them from breaching ratios used for measuring their ability to repay debt.

In morning trade on Monday, Intu’s share price was down 4.85% to 98c, having fallen almost 95% over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Struggling Intu looks to UK’s coronavirus emergency schemes as rental income dries up

British-based mall owner asks banks to waive its borrowing terms and cuts service charges for tenants 22%
1 month ago

Intu on the verge of collapse as losses double

Full-year results provide no respite as mall owner struggles to service a £5bn debt pile
2 months ago

Intu Properties at record low as R20bn equity raise falls through

The embattled mall owner says uncertainty in equity markets has prevented potential investors from committing capital
2 months ago

