Companies / Property

Calgro M3 share price drops more than 50%

18 May 2020 - 20:42 Alistair Anderson and Odwa Mjo
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Housing developer Calgro M3’s share price dropped 51%, its biggest one day drop since listing 13 years ago after the company said its development business had faced delays.

The share price closed at R3.90.

Calgro had a pipeline of 36,686 opportunities, of which 7,326 were completed, while 2,393 were under various stages of construction, but building was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Wikus Lategan said his team had spent two years placing Calgro in its strongest financial position since it listed more than a decade ago.

“We may be operating in a very difficult environment but I can say Calgro is in its strongest financial position in years. We have a lot of liquidity and while our construction business cannot operate in lockdown our memorial parks business has been performing exceptionally,” he said after the release of financial results.

The affordable housing developer reported a 1.3% decline in revenue to R984.1m for the year to February.

As much as 95% of Calgro’s revenue normally comes from its development business and 5% from its memorial parks business. The group develops and services memorial parks.

Headline earnings per share surged 108.7% to 1.77c.

Cash generated from operations rose 55.6% to R464.2m. Net cash generated from operating activities increased 69.9%, enabling the group to settle, on a net basis, R52.7m in financing activities. It also increased its cash balances by 108.0% to R255.1m.

Lategan said Calgro still planned to sell its rental investments in Gauteng and the Western Cape. He said Calgro had R255m in cash which would see it through the economic downturn.

The company said through various cost-cutting and business rightsizing initiatives it had managed to reduce its fixed monthly expenses, enabling it to withstand the challenging economic climate.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark said Calgro’s results narrative had been messy and the company was not presenting a clear strategy to its existing and potential investors.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Calgro M3 censured by JSE over cancelled share scheme

Calgro accepts the censure despite it taking action that was to its own detriment so as not to breach any debt covenants
Companies
6 months ago

WATCH: Calgro M3 swings into the red

Business Day TV spoke to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan about the group's strategy to survive the tough trading environment
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn quits over ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in ...
Companies
3.
Glass packaging industry shattered by ban on ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Marikana proves to be a standout performer in ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Massmart saves cash as sales fall due to lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Calgro M3 to cut staff and projects as it swings into the red

Companies / Property

Home builder Calgro M3 cuts back on production as land invasions bite

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.