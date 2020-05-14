Quintin Rossi on managing bricks and mortar in a province ravaged by the virus
Covid-19 has blown away the basis of Spear Reit’s analysis of the Western Cape property market
14 May 2020 - 20:13
UPDATED 15 May 2020 - 10:53
Quintin Rossi heads Spear Reit, the Western Cape specialised property fund listed on the JSE. The real estate investment trust (Reit) has been one of the best performers since listing in late 2016, beating the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index by 43% on a total returns basis.
Earlier this week Spear (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2020-05-14-confident-spear-proceeds-with-r64m-dividend-payout/) posted an inflation-beating 6% growth in dividend payouts, which also bucks the trend in an industry that is axing shareholder rewards or shrinking them.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now