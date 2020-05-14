Companies / Property Quintin Rossi on managing bricks and mortar in a province ravaged by the virus Covid-19 has blown away the basis of Spear Reit’s analysis of the Western Cape property market BL PREMIUM

Quintin Rossi heads Spear Reit, the Western Cape specialised property fund listed on the JSE. The real estate investment trust (Reit) has been one of the best performers since listing in late 2016, beating the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index by 43% on a total returns basis.

Earlier this week Spear (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2020-05-14-confident-spear-proceeds-with-r64m-dividend-payout/) posted an inflation-beating 6% growth in dividend payouts, which also bucks the trend in an industry that is axing shareholder rewards or shrinking them.