Delta Property Fund’s government focus limits virus fallout

Delta Property Fund says its mostly government tenant base has limited the negative effects of Covid-19.

Since the onset of SA’s lockdown, the group has collected 73.8% of its April 2020 billing, with a further 21.3% expected to be collected once departments officially return to work, the group said on Wednesday.

“A component of our retail and non-government tenants of 4.9% remain doubtful and we continue engaging on an individual basis to understand how we may assist these tenants to ensure sustainability of their businesses during these uncertain times,” Delta said.

The group had a property portfolio of R11.3bn as of the end of August, with national government departments its largest tenant category by revenue, followed by provincial government departments.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Delta’s share price was down 5% to 38c, having fallen 46.48% so far in 2020.

