Delta Property Fund’s government focus limits virus fallout

The group’s focus on government tenants means it has received most of its rent for April

13 May 2020 - 12:21 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Delta Property Fund says its mostly government tenant base has limited the negative effects of Covid-19.

Since the onset of SA’s lockdown, the group has collected 73.8% of its April 2020 billing, with a further 21.3% expected to be collected once departments officially return to work, the group said on Wednesday.

“A component of our retail and non-government tenants of 4.9% remain doubtful and we continue engaging on an individual basis to understand how we may assist these tenants to ensure sustainability of their businesses during these uncertain times,” Delta said.

The group had a property portfolio of R11.3bn as of the end of August, with national government departments its largest tenant category by revenue, followed by provincial government departments.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Delta’s share price was down 5% to 38c, having fallen 46.48% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Failed Delta-Rebosis deal crushes hope of black-owned property group

The two landlords were considering joining forces to weather the tough economic conditions
2 months ago

Should Rebosis merge with Delta?

One of the options open to Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana is a tie-up with Delta Property Fund
2 months ago

Rebosis to appoint independent valuer

Property fund says its portfolio will be revalued after it received a qualified opinion from its auditors
3 months ago

