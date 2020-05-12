Zunaid Moti becomes largest Rebosis A shareholder

B shares are considered as ordinary and are traded more than A shares. Shareholders holding A shares are paid first and their dividend growth is capped at 5% while B-linked shareholders are paid whatever is left over and there is no limit on the potential growth of their dividends. ​

Moti owns an industrial conglomerate spanning car dealerships, property development, aviation and transport logistics.

He has been building his holding since the beginning of the year. Moti said in February that Rebosis was a speculative investment, and that he had first bought ordinary B shares at 28c. The average price was 38c that month, he said.

He said in April that “there is value in Rebosis. There is still positive net asset value (NAV) in the stock. I am a buyer at the Right price even for more shares.

“This is moving from being a speculative investment to consider keeping it longer.”

Rebosis A share price was 2.5% higher at 41c at the close while the B shares were 4.17% down at 23c a share.

The company has struggled to manage the finance costs of its debt pile of about R10bn, partly because in 2019 it had to write off its stake in British mall owner New Frontier Properties, losing more than R1bn on the investment.

Rebosis has a R15.6bn property portfolio. The loan-to-value ratio is 64.5%, the sector’s highest and well ahead of the industry safety mark of 40%.

The fund has reported its NAV at R5bn but its market capitalisation is about R181m, because it's A and B share prices have plunged in recent years.

andersona@businesslive.co.za