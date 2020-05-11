Listed property the worst investment in 2020 by a country mile
11 May 2020 - 05:05
The R320bn listed property index was the worst performing investment class in SA so far in 2020, according to a report by Catalyst Fund Managers.
The index made a total loss of 44.52% in the first four months of the year.
