An oversupply of residential property is on the horizon after lockdown
Estate agencies expect a buyers’ market as a large number of owners sell their homes for financial reasons
11 May 2020 - 05:05
The residential property market, like many industries, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown, with experts warning of a sharp drop in prices in the coming weeks.
Estate agencies and analysts are also expecting a huge oversupply of houses.
