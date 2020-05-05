Companies / Property

WATCH: Redefine suffers first-half loss as outlook for property sector remains dire

Redefine Properties CEO Andrew Konig and FNB's property sector strategist, John Loos, talk to BDTV about how the property sector is affected by Covid-19

05 May 2020 - 07:26
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Impairments of close to R6bn have pushed Redefine Properties into the red. That’s as the diversified landlord has had to deal with international market volatility and a slowing local economy. The group’s distributable income has taken a 32% knock and no dividend has been declared due to uncertainty pertaining to Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to Redefine Properties CEO Andrew Konig and FNB property sector strategist John Loos, for perspective on the numbers and what they mean for the sector in the future, post-Covid-19.

