Equites meets target of almost double digit distribution growth

05 May 2020 - 08:05 karl gernetzky
Equites Park Atlanta Hills owns 49 warehouse and distribution centres across SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites Property Fund, an industrial property specialist, grew its distribution by almost double digits in its year to end-February, saying it met its guidance due to the high quality of its assets and tenants.

The group’s weighted average lease expiry — the average time leases on a property will expire — increased to 10.2 years to end-February, from 8.8 years in the prior comparative period.

Distribution per share rose 9.4% to 151.39c for the year, with the group declaring a final distribution of about 75.957c — equating to about R453m.

The group has a portfolio of R15bn, and had given guidance of 8%-10% distribution growth for its year to end-February. Equites has opted not to give forward-looking guidance, citing uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equites is highly selective about tenants, and closely manages individual sites, which it says enhances its competitive position.

The group said it was confident in the ability of its tenants to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, and had granted short-term cash-flow relief to some tenants.

Since February 29, a total of R97m was due in terms of contractual rental agreements in SA, with the group saying it collected 92.8% of this rental, which was “a testament to the credit quality of our portfolio”.

Equites has a market capitalisation of about R9.44bn and its share has fallen 21% so far in 2020, compared to a 47.93% fall in the JSE property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

