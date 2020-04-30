Companies / Property

Oasis Crescent trims distribution as it focuses on enhancing portfolio

Sharia-compliant Oasis Crescent Property Fund’s distribution fell by almost double digits in its year to end-March, as it focused on enhancing its portfolio, including upgrading security.

Distribution per unit decreased 9.7% to 101c per unit, with the group aiming to enhance its tenant quality, resulting in some of its portfolio remaining vacant as it upgrades its assets.

The group’s portfolio of directly owned property is worth R742m, primarily focused on the Western Cape and the industrial and logistics sectors.

Sharia-compliant funds adhere to Islamic law and avoid investments in areas linked to, for example, gambling, alcohol or weapons production.

The group’s little-traded share was unchanged at R21.25 on Thursday morning, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.37bn.

