Indluplace to hold on to interim dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, will hold on to its interim dividend for the period to end-March, reporting it had received half of the rent due for April from its retail tenants.

The group has a portfolio of about 170 buildings worth about R4.2bn, reporting it had collected more than 85% of its residential bills. Retail tenants only comprise 5% of its total revenue.

“The majority of the retail premises comprise small businesses that have not operated since the lockdown started,” the group said. “We are engaging with these tenants on an individual basis to find solutions that are acceptable to both parties.”

Due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, the group will not be paying an interim dividend.

Indluplace, which has 342-million shares in issue, had paid an interim dividend of 37.49c per share for the six months to end-March 2019.

The group will defer the decision on the interim dividend until the end of its 2020 year to end-September. It will also reconsider its payout policy, which is to pay out 100% of distributable earnings. The group’s half-year results are expected to be published on May 20.

