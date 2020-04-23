Companies / Property

Indluplace to hold on to interim dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

23 April 2020 - 09:24 karl gernetzky

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, will hold on to its interim dividend for the period to end-March, reporting it had received half of the rent due for April from its retail tenants.

The group has a portfolio of about 170 buildings worth about R4.2bn, reporting it had collected more than 85% of its residential bills. Retail tenants only comprise 5% of its total revenue.

“The majority of the retail premises comprise small businesses that have not operated since the lockdown started,” the group said. “We are engaging with these tenants on an individual basis to find solutions that are acceptable to both parties.”

Due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, the group will not be paying an interim dividend.

Indluplace, which has 342-million shares in issue, had paid an interim dividend of 37.49c per share for the six months to end-March 2019.

The group will defer the decision on the interim dividend until the end of its 2020 year to end-September. It will also reconsider its payout policy, which is to pay out 100% of distributable earnings. The group’s half-year results are expected to be published on May 20.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Indluplace warns its dividend will dive

Tenants, and sub-tenants of head leases, are battling to cope with rental increases due to the ‘tough consumer environment’
Companies
11 months ago

Arrowhead’s dividend slides as growing vacancies pose big problem

The property group is spending more to retain existing tenants and to lure new ones
Companies
1 year ago

Fund managers keep faith in struggling Arrowhead Properties

Property fund's investments in other companies have let it down in 2018
Companies
1 year ago

Balwin finds new ways to diversify income

Balwin Properties to announce partnership, which will enable the launch of a rental business that will be listed in the next two years.
Companies
1 year ago

Indluplace concerned results will not improve in short term

Indluplace releases disappointing results for the year to September, reporting flat dividend growth
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Standard Bank hit as clients battle to stay afloat
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol now expects a loss from Lake Charles in 2020
Companies / Energy
3.
Virgin Australia collapses
Companies
4.
Clicks braces for post-lockdown sales pressure
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Phumelela can stay in the race if lockdown eases ...
Companies

Related Articles

Housing tenants encouraged to apply for rental leniency

Companies / Property

Indluplace points to municipal rates hikes for pressure on earnings

Companies / Property

Arrowhead Properties’ dividend shrinks by nearly a third as investments ...

Companies / Property

Indluplace warns 2019 dividends will fall 20%

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.