Property mogul Marc Wainer dies after heart attack

Former Redefine CEO and chair Marc Wainer has died, succumbing to a heart attack.

He founded Redefine Properties in 1999 and listed it in 2000. Wainer, who retired at the end of August last year, also served as executive director on the landlord’s board.

He was famous for his knack for doing business deals and building real estate companies worth billions, despite never having had a formal education.

Redefine listed with a market capitalisation of R463m. Its market value has since grown by about 33 times.

Wainer, who originally ran his parents’ grocer and fish shop in Yeoville, stumbled on a job as a building manager. He then began a stellar career in commercial property, founding Redefine Properties and Madison Properties. During his career, he was at the forefront of deals in SA, Eastern and Western Europe and Australia.

“An astute dealmaker, Wainer held sway on the markets and the city’s skyline, taking Redefine Properties from humble beginnings to a listing and building it into one of SA’s largest, and most respected, real estate companies,” Redefine said following his retirement.

Redefine, a Top-40 constituent, has a property platform worth more than R92bn with investments in SA, Germany, the UK, Poland and Australia.

Wainer was succeeded as CEO by Andrew Konig.

In his later life, he became well known for running mentorship programmes and as a business commentator.

“My time at Redefine has encompassed some of the most rewarding experiences of my life. One of the things I am going to continue to do is be involved in mentoring.

“Corporate SA is missing the greatest opportunity in building the next generation of leaders. The Mentorship Challenge showed that mentoring is one of the greatest gifts you can give people and I will make sure I am available to those who need me,” Wainer said in 2019.

His wife Lesley passed away in 2019 just before his retirement.

“Following the loss of my beloved wife, Lesley, I have reassessed my priorities and want to give back by playing a broader, independent role in the property sector but will be available to Andrew and the team at Redefine in an advisory capacity,” he said.

