Marc Wainer, who started at a Yeoville fish shop before founding SA’s second-biggest property company, has died

Marc Wainer, who founded what became SA's second-biggest listed property fund and oversaw deals from Australian to Eastern Europe without ever having a formal education, has died.

Wainer, 71, succumbed to a heart attack on Monday, Redefine Properties confirmed. He had retired from the company just eight months ago, shortly after the death of his wife, Lesley. He started Redefine, of which he was CEO and later chair, in 1999 and listed it on the JSE in 2000. He also served as executive director on the landlord’s board.