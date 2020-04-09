Companies / Property

Safari Investments says some tenants witholding April rent

The group is seeing delays to rental payments as a result of Covid-19, mostly from SA's largest retailers

09 April 2020 - 12:52 karl gernetzky
Platz Am Meer shopping centre. Picture: SUPPLIED
Platz Am Meer shopping centre. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safari Investments, which owns malls in towns and semi-urban areas, has said it is in close contact with tenants that have not yet paid their rent for April, mainly SA’s largest retailers with whom a relief package is being discussed.

Safari said some of its tenants have, in its view, mistakenly concluded they could legally withhold rent, and is working on a case-by-case basis to help tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Safari owns seven malls in SA and Namibia’s Platz Am Meer.

“The declaration of a national state of disaster and subsequent lockdown called for by the president does not intervene Safari’s right to recoup rentals from its tenants,” the group said. “Certain tenants have, in our view, erroneously concluded that the gazetted provisions and related regulations allow them to withhold rental payment lawfully.”

SA’s three major representative bodies for real estate are engaging with tenants on a relief package, which could include rental discounts whereby rent will be waived partially or completely. They will also offer interest-free rental deferments whereby the deferred rental will be recovered over the six to nine months from July 1 2020. 

The relief package comes after some national tenants, including TFG, Pepkor and KFC owner Yum! Brands, told their landlords they had definitive legal opinions that meant they wouldn’t need to pay rent for April, and in some cases beyond this, because of the lockdown.

The three major bodies forming part of the group are the SA Real Estate Investment Trust Association (SA Reit), SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), and SA Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC). 

Safari said that should the relief package be agreed, rent should be paid on April 17.

Essential traders allowed to trade during the lockdown amounts to 38% of Safari’s total portfolio by gross lettable area, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Safari’s share price was unchanged at R3.50, having fallen 5% in the year to date. Over the same period, the JSE’s property index has fallen 44.56%.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Safari rejects takeover bid by Comprop

Deliberations turn hostile as bidder will not agree to cost recovery proposals
Companies
5 months ago

Expert says Comprop’s offer for Safari is fair

Talks are under way with the independent board as BDO Corporate finds bid of R5.90 a share is reasonable
Companies
6 months ago

Safari appoints BDO to look at ComProp takeover offer

Property group says there are concerns about the unlisted company’s bid
Companies
6 months ago

Safari board shenanigans prompt harsh words from suitor

Private group Comprop says Safari's board must let its shareholders consider a R1.8bn cash offer
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank to pay dividends in April
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
5.
Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Takeover target Safari says talks with Heriot are at an early stage

Companies / Property

End of Safari for JP Snyman as minority shareholder camp wins

Companies / Property

Shareholder group calls for Safari directors to take a hike

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.