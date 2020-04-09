Safari Investments says some tenants witholding April rent

Safari Investments, which owns malls in towns and semi-urban areas, has said it is in close contact with tenants that have not yet paid their rent for April, mainly SA’s largest retailers with whom a relief package is being discussed.

Safari said some of its tenants have, in its view, mistakenly concluded they could legally withhold rent, and is working on a case-by-case basis to help tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Safari owns seven malls in SA and Namibia’s Platz Am Meer.

“The declaration of a national state of disaster and subsequent lockdown called for by the president does not intervene Safari’s right to recoup rentals from its tenants,” the group said. “Certain tenants have, in our view, erroneously concluded that the gazetted provisions and related regulations allow them to withhold rental payment lawfully.”

SA’s three major representative bodies for real estate are engaging with tenants on a relief package, which could include rental discounts whereby rent will be waived partially or completely. They will also offer interest-free rental deferments whereby the deferred rental will be recovered over the six to nine months from July 1 2020.

The relief package comes after some national tenants, including TFG, Pepkor and KFC owner Yum! Brands, told their landlords they had definitive legal opinions that meant they wouldn’t need to pay rent for April, and in some cases beyond this, because of the lockdown.

The three major bodies forming part of the group are the SA Real Estate Investment Trust Association (SA Reit), SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), and SA Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC).

Safari said that should the relief package be agreed, rent should be paid on April 17.

Essential traders allowed to trade during the lockdown amounts to 38% of Safari’s total portfolio by gross lettable area, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Safari’s share price was unchanged at R3.50, having fallen 5% in the year to date. Over the same period, the JSE’s property index has fallen 44.56%.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za