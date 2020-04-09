Companies / Property

Moody’s cuts Hyprop deeper into junk as debt matures

The group is facing about R4bn in debt falling due in the next 12 months, and is seeking to refinance that

09 April 2020 - 10:43 karl gernetzky
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop Investments — the owner of malls including Rosebank, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk — has been shoved deeper into junk status by Moody's Investors Service, as it faces about R4bn in maturing debt in the next 12 months.

The group has been cut from Ba1 to Ba2 — the second rung of junk status — with the cut coming in the context of disruptions in credit markets and the temporary closure of malls due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of debt coming due in the next 12 months comprises $170m (about R3bn) relating to Hyprop’s assets in Sub-Saharan Africa, and €49m (about R960m) of debt due in March 2021, the group said.

Hyprop’s preference is to settle all of its dollar-denominated debt from the proceeds on disposal of the group’s Sub-Saharan Africa interests. Notwithstanding this, $97m of this debt is in the process of being refinanced by the current lender, in either rand or dollars, the group said.

Hyprop said in 2019 it expected to fetch about R4bn from the sale of its assets in Africa. It said it was busy refinancing a bond of R425m maturing in July. It had previously intended to repay this from cash and available bank facilities; however, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was seeking to preserve cash.

In March, the group announced a delay to its R790m interim dividend payment until October, to shore up its balance sheet in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In morning trade, Hyprop's share price was up 4.32% to R18.13, having fallen 67.65% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time the JSE's property index had lost 46.2%.

With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

