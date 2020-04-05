Africrest Properties launches initiative to provide masks to hospitals

SMD is a personal and commercial electronics brand developer. It was already importing products directly from China.

“There is absolutely no mark-up or middle men involved,” Justin Blend said. A number of people have opened fly-by-night businesses where they import masks and sell them on at enormous markups to the public and hospitals, which does not help SA, Justin Blend said.

“With the dire shortage of masks in our hospitals, doctors and patients are at risk. If our doctors get sick, they can’t take care of the sick and may even infect them. Patients in turn also need protection from each other. When a patient walks in without a mask they risk themselves and others. This could lead to the collapse of the medical system,” Blend said.

The Shout4Masks initiative put out an “emergency shout out to all South Africans and corporate SA” to help raise money to buy masks directly from factories to avoid profiteering middlemen.

