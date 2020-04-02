Companies / Property

Spear will provide rental relief to some retail tenants

02 April 2020 - 20:03 Nqobile Dludla
Picture: 123RF/alicephoto
Picture: 123RF/alicephoto

JSE-listed Spear Reit will provide rental relief to some tenants as a 21-day nationwide lockdown hits non-essential retailers, it said on Thursday.

The South African government last week published exemption regulations that allow landlords and retail tenants to negotiate lower rent or rent holidays for shops and restaurant operators that do not provide essential goods.

A halt in payments, however, also raises the question of whether landlords will be forced to default on their own debt commitments.

“A revenue downturn across the entire retail real estate sector will be unavoidable in the current environment. We believe the retail portfolio will require our closest attention during and post the Covid-19 pandemic,” Spear said in a statement.

“The bulk of relief requests have been received by our retail tenants,” added the owner of convenience shopping centre Sable Square in Cape Town.

Spear owns two convenience retail centres, both anchored by Pick n Pay supermarket. Its retail portfolio constitutes 16% of group revenue.

The CEO of non-food retailer Edcon said last week the firm will be unable to pay its suppliers while the lockdown is in place and may need to seek protection from creditors.

Meanwhile, clothing and homeware retailer TFG said it will suspend store rental payments for April and budget clothing and homeware retailer Mr Price said it was looking at cutting capital expenditure, slowing down new space growth and seeking rent relief.

Spear's portfolio has no exposure to Edcon, TFG and Truworths, it said.

“We note with much appreciation that Adidas global has reversed their decision to withhold rental payments to landlords and on behalf of the real estate sector and expect all large national retailers to honour rental commitments to their respective landlords,” Spear said.

German sportswear maker Adidas apologised on Wednesday for saying it would stop paying rent for stores around the world forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns after a storm of criticism, adding that it would pay up for April.

Spear said a low percentage of relief requests have been received from office tenants.

Reuters

Vukile Property Fund withdraws dividend guidance due to virus

The group is on track to meet its earnings growth target, but will change its dividend policy as a result of the Covid-19 crisis
Companies
1 day ago

SA listed property world’s worst performer in 2020

The sector lost 48.1% in total returns in the first quarter of the year making it the worst commercial real estate market over that period in the ...
Companies
1 day ago

Mall owners: Averting a retail meltdown

SA’s listed property players are scrambling to stay afloat as the national shutdown kicks in
Money & Investing
16 hours ago

Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent

Retailers in a fix about how to get money to pay for their premises when shopping is severely restricted
Companies
3 days ago

JSE to help property stocks keep their Reits status

Tough trading conditions and the lockdown are likely to hamper the sector’s ability to pay dividends as required
Companies
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SA listed property world’s worst performer in 2020
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol share surges despite more rating cuts
Companies / Energy
3.
Banks suffer further downgrades from Moody’s and ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cell C commits to making some data more affordable
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

How luxury brands are adapting to Covid-19

News & Insights

WATCH: Automotive industry in head-on collision with Covid-19

Economy

Authorities receive record number of complaints against retailers milking ...

National

When Covid-19 is under control, SA’s economy will not reboot immediately

Opinion

Lease agreements: We won’t pay, say tenants

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.