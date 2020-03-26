Companies / Property

Rent prices are falling to retain tenants, says Accelerate

The co-owner of Fourways Mall says mall owners are battling to fill spaces or convince tenants to renew leases at higher rental rates

26 March 2020 - 09:14 karl gernetzky
Fourways Mall. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Accelerate Property Fund, the co-owner of Fourways Mall, said on Thursday it had been forced to reduce rent or even offer rent-free periods as shop owners battle with subdued consumer sentiment and load-shedding.

In a trading update the group said it had seen rental reversion of 13.2% in its 10 months to end-January, but had also achieved a tenant retention rate of 93.5%, which it said would put pressure on income in the short term, but pay off in the future.

Vacancies had remained stable at 9.9% the company said, driven by a concerted effort to fill vacancies, but mall owners were battling to fill spaces or convince tenants to renew leases at higher rental rates.

The group said SA’s 21-day lockdown period that begins at midnight on Thursday is expected to put even more pressure on the retail and property sector, and it may have to adjust its capital retention policy — which affects dividends.

The group has a portfolio of about 60 properties valued at R12.7bn, including the head offices of KPMG SA and Citibank SA.

Accelerate's share price has lost almost two-thirds of its value so far in 2020, while the JSE's property index has almost halved.

