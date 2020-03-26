Investec Property Fund: virus greenlights shift to logistics assets

Investec Property Fund (IPF), which is decreasing its exposure to SA’s volatile property sector in favour of Europe, said on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak has bolstered the case for its shift into logistics assets.

The group has cut exposure to retail and is currently investing in its pan-European logistics platform, saying on Thursday that the viral outbreak has accelerated a shift to online sales, while also increasing demand for warehouse space as companies increase stock levels.

The group said said its offshore exposure has risen to about 32% of assets as of its year to end-March, from 18.6% at the end of September 2019.

During the year, IPF had increased its stake in a platform called Pan European Logistics (PEL) from 42% to 75%, which cost it about R3.1bn. The portfolio of PEL consists of 45 logistics properties and is valued at about €900m (R14.5bn).

Separately, IPF acquired two Belgian warehouses during the period, which will be added to the PEL.

IPF said that while its deployment to capital into Europe is expected to increase earnings, the full effect of its acquisitions will only take place in its 2021 financial year.

The group revised its guidance for distributable earnings growth to 3%, having given a range of 3% to 5% previously.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, IPF’s share price was unchanged at R6.80, having lost 53.84% of its value so far in 2020. Over the same period, the JSE property index has fallen 47.86%.

With Alistair Anderson

