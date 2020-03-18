Companies / Property

covid-19

Spear launches ‘isolation room’ service in Cape Town

Hotels are helping people to quarantine themselves in specially managed hotel rooms

18 March 2020 - 17:20 Alistair Anderson
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

JSE-listed Spear Reit, the Cape-focused property group, has launched self-isolation unit rooms at its Double Tree by Hilton hotel, to help people function in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company joins the Capital Hotels and Apartments Group, which has also launched self-isolation facilities this week.

The services come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced precautionary measures on Sunday designed to flatten the infection curve of the virus.

These included self-isolation if a person feels sick, working from home, banning certain festivals and public events and limiting large gatherings to 100 people. The government also introduced travel bans from high-risk countries including Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain and the US.

Double Tree is located in Woodstock, Cape Town.

The hotel includes isolation rooms which are supplied with special hygiene hampers and other necessary products and services.

“Special procedures and precautions have been put in place to protect all guests, staff and nonhotel guests making use of the general property,” Francois Steyn, hospitality asset manager at Spear Reit said.

It has a dedicated concierge service that will be made available to assist with management and delivery of online orders while maintaining the strictest health and safety protocols.

Hotels are running isolation services to fill rooms in a weak economy battered further by Covid-19.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

The latest coronavirus coverage

Everything you need to know about the spread of Covid-19
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus outbreak shows why Boeing should have heeded safety fears

Due to pandemic, employers are offering to listen to staff’s concerns
Opinion
2 days ago

Hotel introduces isolation rooms in response to Covid-19

People can quarantine themselves in specially managed hotel rooms at a fraction of their normal daily rate
Companies
23 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Senior Comair executives depart
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Retailers move to end panic buying with customer ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
4.
Sasol drops again after unveiling plan to tap ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sasol’s R33bn rights issue waits in the wings
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Spear Reit to hike its capital spending

Companies / Property

Pick of the Month: Spear Reit

Companies / Investors Monthly

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does the gym put me at risk of the ...

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.