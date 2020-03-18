Spear launches ‘isolation room’ service in Cape Town

JSE-listed Spear Reit, the Cape-focused property group, has launched self-isolation unit rooms at its Double Tree by Hilton hotel, to help people function in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company joins the Capital Hotels and Apartments Group, which has also launched self-isolation facilities this week.

The services come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced precautionary measures on Sunday designed to flatten the infection curve of the virus.

These included self-isolation if a person feels sick, working from home, banning certain festivals and public events and limiting large gatherings to 100 people. The government also introduced travel bans from high-risk countries including Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain and the US.

Double Tree is located in Woodstock, Cape Town.