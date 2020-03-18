Listed property sector hits a historic low
Index falls 17% in one day as coronavirus stokes fears of mall closures and higher operating costs
18 March 2020 - 20:33
SA’s listed real estate sector had its worst day in history on Wednesday as it plunged amid concerns that managing the Covid-19 pandemic would result in a surge in mall owners’ operating costs.
The property index fell just over 17%. The JSE fell to its weakest level since the middle of 2013 on Wednesday, with the all share index dropping 7.15%.
