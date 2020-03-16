Companies / Property

Property companies brace for mall closures in Europe

Covid-19 pandemic is expected to take a toll on JSE-listed property companies with investments in Europe

16 March 2020 - 12:55 Alistair Anderson and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 16 March 2020 - 19:37
The different levels of a Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre in the UK. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
The different levels of a Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre in the UK. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

A number of JSE-listed property counters with interests in Europe said on Monday they are bracing for the possibility of temporarily closures of their malls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major retailers across Europe are closing stores or reducing shopping hours, with countries including Poland, Spain and Italy ordering stores to close temporarily.

These decisions could affect a number of SA property companies’ investments. SA property companies and income-paying real estate investment trusts (Reits) have spent the past decade investing mostly in Central and Eastern Europe in search of better returns. As much as 45% of SA’s listed property sector by value is located outside SA.

MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and East European countries like Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, warned on Monday it may delay planned asset sales in 2020.

CEO Martin Slabbert said there had been panic buying in Romania over the past few weeks as people stockpiled goods.

On March 14, the Polish government ordered shopping centres and retailers to close for at least 10 days, though grocery stores and pharmacies remained open. There have been forced mall closures in Bulgaria.

He said MAS would act within stipulations put in place by the governments of the countries in which the company invested.

EPP, the largest retail landlord in Poland, said on Monday it was already in discussions with tenants and financial institutions, and was working with industry groups to provide feedback to the Polish government about possible financial assistance for those affected.

Lighthouse Capital, which owns one mall in Portugal and another in Slovenia, said it had also been affected by the virus. “The Slovenian government issued a decree closing all non-essential stores in Slovenia, where one of the shopping centres owned by Lighthouse, Planet Koper, is located. At this stage, no indication has been given as to when the decree will be retracted,” it said.

Forum Coimbra, Lighthouse’s Portuguese asset, was still trading, but under government restrictions. The shopping centre footfall has reduced significantly and several stores have temporarily ceased operations.

“Given the company’s strong balance sheet, low gearing and strong liquidity, Lighthouse has the ability to navigate through this challenging period and is well positioned to acquire assets in the future that meet its investment strategy,” the company said.

Vukile Property Fund said it was waiting for an announcement from the Spanish government on Tuesday regarding financial support for companies and businesses hit by the virus. Vukile’s 82%-held Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties, operates six shopping centres and 10 retail parks across Spain.

On March 14 the government of Spain introduced a national state of emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, initially expected to last for 15 days. One of the requirements of the emergency provisions is that all retail stores in Spain, except for pharmacies and supermarkets and certain service-orientated businesses, are required to close.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, it is not possible to quantify with certainty the magnitude, duration and full impact that the Covid-19 pandemic may have on the group’s retail operations, especially in Spain. The management teams are monitoring the position closely and proactively dealing with the challenges posed to tenants and operations,” Vukile said.

Shopping centres being partly shut and other measures could be put in place in SA soon, the head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlvou, said.

He said that even if the outbreak in SA did not get to a point where malls had to shut stores, there would be effects on the operating costs of mall owners. “Operating costs likely to go up in the short term because of additional cleaning, hand sanitisers and so on, sales may fall as fewer people visit malls, and there may be rent concessions or reductions because of lower sales,” he said.

Liberty Two Degrees, which owns portions of Melrose Arch, Sandton City and Eastgate, said trading would continue as normal at its malls but tenants would need to enhance hygiene control. L2D has established a crisis leadership team to direct its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has come at the worst time for SA’s listed property sector. The FTSE/JSE SA listed property index fell 12.7% on Monday, meaning it has dropped 37% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

Ramaphosa announces sweeping measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including school closures and travel restrictions
National
23 hours ago

Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

The president appeared on stage with members of his coronavirus task force and business executives after meeting them inside the White House
World
2 days ago

How the coronavirus has changed business

As many countries impose tougher ‘social distancing’ rules, China has begun easing its own curbs across shops, restaurants and offices
World
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
2.
Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Taste to liquidate Domino’s after talks with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
New doors and old Gates: Microsoft co-founder ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sasol jumps as much as 50% as oil price recovers ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Coronavirus fear causes Xerox to halt pursuit of HP

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Saudi Aramco will still pay dividends, despite plunge in oil price

Companies / Energy

Coronavirus ends Carnival’s Princess cruises for 60 days

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.