Intu’s loss widens as UK shopping centres have worst year since 1993

Struggling UK mall owner Intu Properties suffered losses that are more than 20 times its market capitalisation in 2019, after the worst year for UK shopping centres in almost three decades resulted in hefty writedowns of its assets.

UK retail centres are under pressure from a rise in online shopping and uncertainty over Brexit, with Intu saying the UK shopping centre market recorded its lowest level of transactions in 2019 since 1993.

Intu’s loss almost doubled to £2bn (R42bn) during its year to end-December, when its properties were devalued by about £1.97bn.

Intu is struggling to survive due to a debt pile of about £4.5bn (R94bn), which compares unfavourably with its market capitalisation of R1.6bn on Thursday morning.

The group’s investment and development property was worth £6.7bn as of the end of December.

The group had intended to go to the market to raise equity in 2020, but called this off earlier in March citing uncertainty in financial markets, which have recently experienced significant volatility.

The group is now exploring alternative capital structures and disposals to improve liquidity, including renegotiating debt covenants where appropriate.

“These would address potential covenant remedies and the upcoming refinancing activities, with the first material debt maturities in early 2021,” the group said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Intu’s share price was up 6.05% to R2.28, having lost 96.50% of its value over the past 12 months.

