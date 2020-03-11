Companies / Property

Growthpoint warns of limited distribution growth as SA struggles

The group’s exposure to SA is expected to hobble distribution growth in the landlord’s full year to end-June

11 March 2020 - 10:19 karl gernetzky
The V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA’s largest property group, Growthpoint, which is turning its attention offshore, expects its continued exposure to SA’s weak economy to result in limited full-year distribution growth. 

The property group, which owns half of the V&A Waterfront, said on Wednesday any growth from its initiatives to internationalise and create new revenue streams would be “eradicated” by its exposure to SA.

Vacancies had increased across all SA sectors during the six months to end-December, the group said, with total bad debt expenses in SA surging to R20.8m, from R4m in the prior comparative period.

Distribution per share grew 0.2% to 106c in its half-year to end- December, with distributable income increasing 2.2% to R3.2bn, mostly as a result of international contributions.

Group profit rose 3.6% to R4.3bn.

In 2019 Growthpoint took a controlling interest in Capital & Regional (C&R), which has retail and leisure properties throughout the UK. 

In the two weeks to end-December, C&R had contributed revenue of R69.7m and a profit of R15.9m to the group’s results, Growthpoint said.

Growthpoint directly owns 441 properties in SA, which are valued at R79.2bn. 

About 35.2% of the group’s assets are offshore as of the end of December, from 30.3% at the end of June.

In morning trade on Wednesday Growthpoint’s share price was down 0.34% to R17.59, having fallen 20.44% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property: pick those cherries wisely

If ever there was a time to be discerning in your property stock picks, now must surely be it
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Growthpoint bets on health-care surge

SA’s largest listed real estate firm says fund dealing with medical property has surpassed expectations
Companies
1 month ago

Growthpoint’s bid to buy into UK mall owner

Investors are starting to cash in on British property bargains, with Growthpoint leading the way
Money & Investing
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

