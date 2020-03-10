Companies / Property

Texton halves dividend as overdue debt rises by more than a third

10 March 2020 - 08:37 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Texton Property Fund has halved its interim dividend, reporting on Tuesday that arrears from clients has climbed by more than a third in an environment characterised by limited economic growth and oversupply of office space.

The group’s UK property interests were under pressure from continued uncertainty over Brexit during its half-year, the group said, while in SA several speculative property developments came to market in Gauteng even as tenants looked for bargains.

Distributable earnings decreased 8.8% to R120.9m, with revenue from the UK falling after the disposal of assets. During the period the group sold a noncore office building in Newcastle, known as Tesco Chobe,

The company declared an interim dividend of 16,09c a share, a 55.5% fall from the prior period.

The group said arrears from clients rose 38.7% to R17.9m, though it noted that December was a slow period, and collections should pick up in its second half.

The group said SA’s economic environment was likely to remain challenging, though recent Reserve Bank interest rate cuts should provide some relief.

“Our operating environment will remain challenging for the foreseeable future, characterised by pressure on rental incomes and an increasing cost environment,” Texton said.

“Leases are taking longer to sign with tenants driving hard negotiations,” the group said.

In the UK, the victory of the Conservative Party in recent national elections should boost investor confidence, though uncertainty over the UK’s trade deal with the EU persists, the group said.

Texton, which was formed in 2006 and listed on the JSE in 2011, was known as Vunani Property Investment Fund until 2014.

The group has a property portfolio of R4.2bn, of which 60.9% is in SA, and the rest in the UK.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Struggling Texton needs help from board to get out of its mess

CEO says property fund need an injection of capital to make better investments
Companies
1 year ago

Listed property: the best and worst stocks

Following a dismal 2018, property stocks are trading at 10-year-high dividend yields and seem poised for a rebound
Money & Investing
1 year ago

Texton's long suffering investors fret over delisting speculation

CEO says the struggling property company can be re-energised
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Balwin Properties banks on Waterfall node to be ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol’s share price collapse wipes out R47bn in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Obscure firm bets big on Tongaat stake
Companies / Industrials
4.
Capitec’s profit growth undented by competition ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol shares lose 6% as outlook gets gloomier
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Texton cuts dividend 20% after ‘toughest year’ in its history

Companies / Property

Texton in survival mode could be set for a takeover

Companies / Property

Texton to slash dividend up to a quarter

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.