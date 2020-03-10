Texton halves dividend as overdue debt rises by more than a third

Texton Property Fund has halved its interim dividend, reporting on Tuesday that arrears from clients has climbed by more than a third in an environment characterised by limited economic growth and oversupply of office space.

The group’s UK property interests were under pressure from continued uncertainty over Brexit during its half-year, the group said, while in SA several speculative property developments came to market in Gauteng even as tenants looked for bargains.

Distributable earnings decreased 8.8% to R120.9m, with revenue from the UK falling after the disposal of assets. During the period the group sold a noncore office building in Newcastle, known as Tesco Chobe,

The company declared an interim dividend of 16,09c a share, a 55.5% fall from the prior period.

The group said arrears from clients rose 38.7% to R17.9m, though it noted that December was a slow period, and collections should pick up in its second half.

The group said SA’s economic environment was likely to remain challenging, though recent Reserve Bank interest rate cuts should provide some relief.

“Our operating environment will remain challenging for the foreseeable future, characterised by pressure on rental incomes and an increasing cost environment,” Texton said.

“Leases are taking longer to sign with tenants driving hard negotiations,” the group said.

In the UK, the victory of the Conservative Party in recent national elections should boost investor confidence, though uncertainty over the UK’s trade deal with the EU persists, the group said.

Texton, which was formed in 2006 and listed on the JSE in 2011, was known as Vunani Property Investment Fund until 2014.

The group has a property portfolio of R4.2bn, of which 60.9% is in SA, and the rest in the UK.

