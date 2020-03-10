Results difficult to stomach, says CEO, but Texton is cutting debt

Marius Muller, the CEO of Texton Property Fund, which has been struggling to finance its debt and collect rent from tenants, says the company’s road to recovery is progressing well after the sale of more than R340m worth of assets in the six months ended December 2019.

The proceeds from the sale were used to pay debt. The group cut about 15% of its total dues from R2.24bn to R1.9bn during the period.

Muller, who in 2019 became Texton’s fifth CEO in five years, said the company, which released interim financial results that were “difficult to stomach”, will focus on retaining tenants and upgrading some assets, which could later be sold, now that its debt pressures were easing.

“We are operating in very difficult conditions. Our focus is to retain our tenants and our status as a retail estate investment trust (Reit). To do this we need to pay three-quarters of our distributable income as dividends during the full financial year to June. We will take the right measures to reach that goal,” he said.

Muller said Texton, which has battled for years to generate market-related returns for investors and has seen regular changes to its executive, would upgrade assets where necessary so that it could sell them to refine its portfolio.

During the six months ended December 2019 it reduced its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by R340.8m, taking it from 47.2% to 44.9%. Fund managers prefer the LTVs of SA property companies to sit between 30% and 40%. The company owns property assets valued at R4.2bn, of which 60.9% by value is in SA and the rest in the UK, where it co-owns certain properties.

But its dividend per share fell 55.5% during the reporting period from 36.18c to 16.09c, while its distributable earnings per share dropped 11.1% from 36.18c to 32.17c. The six-month dividend of 16.09c a share amounted to 50% of distributable income, with the company retaining R60m, which would “decrease debt to more sustainable levels and strengthen the balance sheet in line with its capital allocation strategy”.