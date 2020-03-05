Capital & Regional debt falls after Growthpoint injection

Capital & Regional, which owns retail and leisure properties throughout the UK, said on Thursday that the cash injection from Growthpoint taking a controlling stake in the group helped it reduce its debt by almost a fifth in its year to end-December.

Growthpoint took a 51.1% in the UK mall owner in December, resulting in a £77.9m investment, with Capital & Regional saying on Thursday that group net debt fell 18.1% to £336.9m (R6.66bn).

This is still more than almost half the group’s market capitalisation of R3.6bn.

“Not only does the investment enable the company to reduce leverage but it also allows it to continue to invest in its shopping centres to enhance their relevance to the communities they serve,” the group said.

The group said on Thursday that the structural shift in the UK market, where online shopping is rising, could be exacerbated by the coronavirus.

In morning trade on Thursday, Capital & Regional’s share price was down 7.28% to R35, having fallen by more than a third so far in 2020.

