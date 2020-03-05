Companies / Property

Capital & Regional debt falls after Growthpoint injection

Growthpoint took a controlling stake in the UK mall owner in 2019, which Capital & Regional says will allow it to invest in its assets

05 March 2020 - 11:45 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Capital & Regional, which owns retail and leisure properties throughout the UK, said on Thursday that the cash injection from Growthpoint taking a controlling stake in the group helped it reduce its debt by almost a fifth in its year to end-December.

Growthpoint took a 51.1% in the UK mall owner in December, resulting in a £77.9m investment, with Capital & Regional saying on Thursday that group net debt fell 18.1% to £336.9m (R6.66bn).

This is still more than almost half the group’s market capitalisation of R3.6bn.

“Not only does the investment enable the company to reduce leverage but it also allows it to continue to invest in its shopping centres to enhance their relevance to the communities they serve,” the group said.

The group said on Thursday that the structural shift in the UK market, where online shopping is rising, could be exacerbated by the coronavirus.

In morning trade on Thursday, Capital & Regional’s share price was down 7.28% to R35, having fallen by more than a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Intu Properties at record low as R20bn equity raise falls through

The embattled mall owner says uncertainty in equity markets has prevented potential investors from committing capital
Companies
1 day ago

Sirius Real Estate: Niche property still shines bright

The JSE’s only German property play may look expensive, but there’s still plenty of reasons why you should own the stock, writes Joan Muller
Companies
1 week ago

Capco has R17.5bn to spend on Covent Garden

The group says it is well positioned to invest in its flagship asset in London
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Nedbank takes lead in belt-tightening
Companies
2.
Standard Bank misses earnings estimate as credit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Intu Properties at record low as R20bn equity ...
Companies / Property
5.
Mpact swings into a loss as it battles with ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Failed Delta-Rebosis deal crushes hope of black-owned property group

Companies / Property

Window of opportunity: enter Portugal’s Golden Visa programme via accessible ...

Companies / Property

Attacq ups distribution guidance as Waterfall development pays off

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.