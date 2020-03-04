Intu at all-time low as planned equity raise falls through

The share price of embattled UK mall owner Intu Properties fell 18.1% to an all-time low on Wednesday, after it said its planned equity raise had fallen through.

The group has been selling off assets as it grapples with a debt pile that stood at almost £5bn (R90bn) at the end of June, and had intended to go to the market seeking between £1bn and £1.5bn.

After discussions with shareholders the board decided not to proceed with an equity raise, as current uncertainty in the market as a whole, as well as the retail property investment market, precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital, the statement read.

Global markets have been battered recently by concerns over the coronavirus, with the FTSE 100 having fallen almost 11% so far in 2020, while the JSE has given back 7.4%.

UK retail sales have come under pressure in recent years from uncertainty over Brexit, as well as the rise of online shopping.

Intu said it was considering alternatives for shoring up liquidity, including further disposals.

In morning trade on Wednesday Intu’s share price was down 18.1% to R1.72, having lost almost 95% of its value over the past three years.

