Companies / Property

Intu at all-time low as planned equity raise falls through

The embattled mall owner says uncertainty in equity markets was preventing potential investors from committing capital

04 March 2020 - 10:02 karl gernetzky
Picture: INTU
Picture: INTU

The share price of embattled UK mall owner Intu Properties fell 18.1% to an all-time low on Wednesday, after it said its planned equity raise had fallen through.

The group has been selling off assets as it grapples with a debt pile that stood at almost £5bn (R90bn) at the end of June, and had intended to go to the market seeking between £1bn and £1.5bn.

After discussions with shareholders the board decided not to proceed with an equity raise, as current uncertainty in the market as a whole, as well as the retail property investment market, precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital, the statement read.

Global markets have been battered recently by concerns over the coronavirus, with the FTSE 100 having fallen almost 11% so far in 2020, while the JSE has given back 7.4%.

UK retail sales have come under pressure in recent years from uncertainty over Brexit, as well as the rise of online shopping.

Intu said it was considering alternatives for shoring up liquidity, including further disposals.

In morning trade on Wednesday Intu’s share price was down 18.1% to R1.72, having lost almost 95% of its value over the past three years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Intu could offer opportunity to Hammerson

Hammerson could try again to buy Intu now that the latter is trading at a massive discount of 93% to NAV
Companies
6 days ago

Hammerson sells retail parks to cut exposure to Brexitland

The group raises R7.8bn as it shifts its focus to Europe and to other types of assets
Companies
1 week ago

Intu seeks to increase executives’ long-term rewards

British mall owner wants to increase share awards to its managers despite its loss of market value
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Nedbank freezes executive pay as earnings miss ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Weak economy demolishes Cashbuild’s trading ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
WBHO suffers more losses in Australia
Companies / Industrials
4.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Attacq ups distribution guidance as Waterfall ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Hammerson sells retail parks to cut exposure to Brexitland

Companies / Property

Intu Properties to tap shareholders amid pressure on UK retail sales

Companies / Property

Intu sells Spanish shopping centre for more than R7bn

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.