Delta’s share price jumps after merger talks with Rebosis are called off

The share price of Delta Property Fund rocketed more than 42% on Tuesday morning, after it and Rebosis Property Fund said they had called off merger talks.

The two majority black-owned and managed funds had announced on August 6 2019 that they intended to merge into a fund with R29bn in assets. Their CEOs, Delta’s Sandile Nomvete and Rebosis’s Sisa Ngebulana, said a merger would help them tackle the toughest operating environment since the 2008/2009 global economic crisis.

No further details were given in the joint announcement.

In morning trade Delta was up 42.86% to 60c, on track for its best one-day performance since it listed in 2012. It has, however, lost 90% of its value over the past 24 months.

Rebosis was unchanged at 32c, having fallen 96.56% over the past two years.

The two said in August they were considering a merger as this would help the landlords to scale up and weather the tough trading environment. They had said a merged entity would have greater liquidity and be able to attract a wider range of investors seeking larger property counters.

Both funds own government-tenanted offices so a merged entity would be able to benefit from synergies across these assets. They would have also co-owned shopping centres including Baywest Mall, Hemingways Mall and Forest Hill.

Both real estate investment trusts (Reits) have seen sharp declines in their share prices over the past two years, with SA’s economic slowdown taking its toll on commercial property and mall owners.

Delta has been through a drawn-out process of getting its state tenants, especially local government ones, to agree to new leases.

Rebosis also invested in the UK in March 2015, through buying a 62% stake in New Frontier Properties, a company which at one stage owned shopping centres in secondary cities including Blackpool and Burton.

After the 2016 Brexit referendum which saw property values fall in the UK, Rebosis gradually sold down its investment. It let go of its remaining stake last year for about R700, losing about R2bn. Rebosis had funded the British investment using cross-currency swaps and large amounts of debt.

Rebosis spent much of 2019 trying to sell assets to bring down its high loan-to-value, which sits at over 60%. The group has debt of more than R10bn while it is carrying its assets at R15.6bn.

