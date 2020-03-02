Estate agency board to probe money-laundering claims against Pam Golding

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) is launching an investigation into allegations that Pam Golding contravened financial regulatory laws while facilitating the sale of property to politically exposed people.

Pam Golding Properties will be the subject of an investigation after reports that it allegedly facilitated the sale of properties to the children of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza, without following legal requirements and thus allegedly aided money-laundering, the board said on Sunday.

In a first-of-its-kind investigation, the EAAB has requested a joint probe with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) into the allegations carried in an article in the Mail & Guardian newspaper.

Former political leaders and their families were allegedly laundering money by investing large sums of illegal monies in properties in SA, resulting in the artificial inflation of property prices and skewed market values.

EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi said the allegations are of a serious nature and that senior officials from the regulator will lead the probe.

“Enforcement and compliance are at the core of our mandate as a regulator,” Mohlala-Mulaudzi said.

“We therefore have to ensure that there is full compliance no matter how big or small a licensee.”

