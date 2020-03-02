Companies / Property

Estate agency board to probe money-laundering claims against Pam Golding

Company allegedly illegally facilitated the sale of properties to the children of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza

02 March 2020 - 08:09 karl gernetzky
Former political leaders and their families have allegedly laundered money by investing large sums of illegal monies in properties in SA, resulting in the artificial inflation of property prices and skewed market values. Picture: PAM GOLDING
Former political leaders and their families have allegedly laundered money by investing large sums of illegal monies in properties in SA, resulting in the artificial inflation of property prices and skewed market values. Picture: PAM GOLDING

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) is launching an investigation into allegations that Pam Golding contravened financial regulatory laws while facilitating the sale of property to politically exposed people.

Pam Golding Properties will be the subject of an investigation after reports that it allegedly facilitated the sale of properties to the children of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza, without following legal requirements and thus allegedly aided money-laundering, the board said on Sunday.

In a first-of-its-kind investigation, the EAAB has requested a joint probe with the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) into the allegations carried in an article in the Mail & Guardian newspaper.

Former political leaders and their families were allegedly laundering money by investing large sums of illegal monies in properties in SA, resulting in the artificial inflation of property prices and skewed market values.

EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi said the allegations are of a serious nature and that senior officials from the regulator will lead the probe.

“Enforcement and compliance are at the core of our mandate as a regulator,” Mohlala-Mulaudzi said.

“We therefore have to ensure that there is full compliance no matter how big or small a licensee.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Why Joburg is costlier than Cape Town

SA has traditionally ranked as one of the cheapest places to live, but it seems that is no longer the case
Features
2 weeks ago

Emigration saps Gauteng house prices

Families leaving in numbers for other countries or the coast
Business
3 months ago

Clock ticking on US green card property deal

South Africans have a limited window of opportunity to cash in on the ‘citizenship by investment’ programme of the US government at the current ...
Features
4 months ago

Can the art world clean up its act?

In the secretive art market, legislation to combat money laundering has landed like a bomb
Life
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld to buy Tongaat’s starch business for ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Blue Label eyes tapping into selling prepaid water
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WATCH: Why Sasol is withholding dividends
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Estate agents feel the squeeze

Companies / Property

Top suburbs: where to get the best bang for your buck

Features / Cover Story

SA’s stagnant economy takes a bite out of luxury property market

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.