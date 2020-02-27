Flexispaces can allow businesses risk-free and low-cost routes into new markets

Virtual offices can allow businesses to build or maintain a local presence with an office address and telephone answering service in their chosen foreign market to help ease logistics with local clients. This is a great benefit for firms looking to test the waters ahead of making a physical move abroad.

“But often a virtual office just isn’t enough,” says Joanne Bushell, VP of sales at Regus for Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus and the Baltic States. “Many organisations need to employ teams in different countries to be close to customers, suppliers or partners. This can be fraught with challenges as businesses unfamiliar with that country may not be aware of local cultures, ways of working, or even where best to locate their new overseas office.”

But international expansion doesn’t come cheap. If we just look at the cost of setting up an office, there’s construction, design, fit out, equipment, facilities management, IT and amenities. The list goes on, and that’s before you even start the local recruitment drive.

Companies don’t need the headache of thinking about the right size of building, the length of contract and the location of offices in a country they are unfamiliar with. Nor do they need to make such an expensive, and often long-term commitment to multi-year leases and contracts. Flexible workspaces allow businesses to scale up and down in terms of size, offers a choice of location and different contract lengths that adapt as the business’s needs change.

When a company moves into a new country, it will inevitably make some mistakes, so setting up in a flexible workspace allows for trial and error at a minimal cost and lower risk.