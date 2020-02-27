Companies / Property Checkers to open at Rosebank Mall The premium shopping centre now houses three major food retailers, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Checkers; with Spar at The Zone @ Rosebank BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Invesments, the owner of blue chip shopping centres including Hyde Park Corner, Clearwater Mall and Canal Walk, has signed up Shoprite Checkers at Rosebank Mall.

The company said on Thursday that it has now filled all the space vacated by Edgars at the mall, which is the dominant feature of the popular Rosebank node.