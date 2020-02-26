Comair puts its half-year loss at R564m
Board decides that no dividend will be declared for 2020
Comair ended 74 years of unbroken profitability after reporting dire financial results for the six months to December.
The operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com and British Airways (BA) in SA was largely hit by SAA’s failure to make a payment related to an anticompetitive behaviour case settlement.
Higher operation and maintenance costs and the grounding of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft also contributed to the losses.
SAA, which is in business rescue, failed to make a payment due in December. The airline was supposed to pay Comair R1.1bn as part of the settlement agreement, after complaints by Comair that the state-owned entity paid travel agents to divert customers to its flights from 2001 to 2006.
Comair reported a headline loss of R564m from headline earnings of R126.3m. As much as R450m of the loss was attributable to the increase in the loss allowance on its legal damages claim against SAA.
SAA had made an initial payment of R389m on February 28 2019, with the balance payable in regular instalments until July 28 2022.
Aircraft grounded
Aircraft line maintenance costs increased to R125m because Comair now uses Lufthansa Technik to provide technical support to its aircraft after having cancelled its contract with SAA.
Comair’s new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was grounded in March 2019 after two new aircraft crashed within five months, one in Indonesia and one in Ethiopia, killing a total of 346 people.
Earnings per share decreased 543% to a loss of 120.5c. Comair’s overall group revenue grew 3% to R3.8bn.
The company said decisive steps have been taken to implement far-reaching cost-cutting and to increase revenue through improved fleet availability and aircraft utilisation.
“In addition, processes are under way to claim compensation from Boeing for the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8, pursue the full outstanding settlement owed by SAA, notwithstanding the provision made by Comair for the full amount, and divestment from non-performing investments,” the company said.
Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander said the company has to spend the next six months to a year sorting out its challenges.
“We are dealing with a few uncontrollable issues. It’s very difficult to time how long it will take to get through all of these challenges,” she said.
Stander said many of the headwinds Comair is facing “can turn quickly”.
“We don’t know how long it will take to get money out of SAA but if we do so in the next few months, our profitability can swing in the right direction. We have made a half-year loss and still made a full-year profit before.
“We are looking at various ways of increasing revenue that include widening our services. If SAA itself cuts certain services, that also creates opportunities for other airlines such as ourselves,” she said.
Comair said its board has decided that no dividend will be declared for the full 2020 financial year. The company will not pay a dividend again until its fleet has transitioned from SAA Technical to Lufthansa Technik, and targeted aircraft utilisation has been achieved.
Comair’s share price gained 1% on Wednesday, closing at R3.