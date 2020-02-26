Comair puts its half-year loss at R564m

Comair ended 74 years of unbroken profitability after reporting dire financial results for the six months to December.

The operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com and British Airways (BA) in SA was largely hit by SAA’s failure to make a payment related to an anticompetitive behaviour case settlement.

Higher operation and maintenance costs and the grounding of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft also contributed to the losses.

SAA, which is in business rescue, failed to make a payment due in December. The airline was supposed to pay Comair R1.1bn as part of the settlement agreement, after complaints by Comair that the state-owned entity paid travel agents to divert customers to its flights from 2001 to 2006.

Comair reported a headline loss of R564m from headline earnings of R126.3m. As much as R450m of the loss was attributable to the increase in the loss allowance on its legal damages claim against SAA.

SAA had made an initial payment of R389m on February 28 2019, with the balance payable in regular instalments until July 28 2022.

Aircraft grounded

Aircraft line maintenance costs increased to R125m because Comair now uses Lufthansa Technik to provide technical support to its aircraft after having cancelled its contract with SAA.