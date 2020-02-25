Hammerson’s loss widens amid UK retail pressure

UK and Europe shopping centre owner Hammerson, said on Tuesday it loss in the year to end-December more than doubled to £781.2m (R15bn) amid pressure on the value of its assets due to weak trading conditions in UK.

The company saw a net valuation loss of £828m on its assets in its year to end-December, citing continued market uncertainty and a weak occupational market.

The UK's retail sector has been battered by Brexit and a rise in online shopping, with Hammerson reducing its net debt to £2.8bn (R54.6n) during the period from £3.4bn previously.

Net debt still exceeds its market capitalisation, which stood at about R29.49bn on Tuesday morning.

The company kept its final full-year dividend per share unchanged at 25.9 pence, saying it had beaten its debt reduction targets amid a rapid sell off of its UK retail park assets.

The group had targeted debt of £3bn by year end, and in February had announced the sale of seven additional retail parks for £400m (R7.8bn) to Orion Real Estate Fund, reducing its debt further.

“Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop, we have exceeded our 2019 disposal target, exited the retail parks sector as we said we would and reduced debt by a third,” CEO David Atkins said.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Hammerson's share price was down 10.36% to R38, having fallen about 42% over the past 12 months.

