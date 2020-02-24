Redefine warns its distributable income will fall in 2020

Redefine Properties, the second-largest JSE-listed property company, told investors on Monday to brace for a lower payout, saying its distributable income would decrease in the year to August, the first fall since the 2008/2009 recession, as it struggles to grow returns in a sputtering economy.

The company, which has a portfolio of investments worth more than R90bn, said in a pre-close period investor presentation that its distributable income per share for the 2020 financial year was expected to be 5%-7% lower than the year before.

The news sent Redefine’s share price down 6.5% to R5.90 by the end of trade on Monday, the biggest drop in just over nine months.

CEO Andrew Konig said the company’s income was under threat from a barrage of forces and Redefine was spending a large amount of time and money trying to retain local tenants instead of making new acquisitions in SA.

The dividend for the year to August would be lower than the 2018 year as a result of lower distributable income. Redefine has also changed its dividend payout ratio from 100% of distributable earnings to between 90% and 100%.

“We will hold between zero and 10% back for operational capital expenditure,” Konig said.

The listed property sector is struggling to perform in 2020 and has become a shadow of its former self.

The FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index has lost 12.68% in value so far in 2020 compared with the JSE all share, which is down 3.86%.