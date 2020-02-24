Trendy apartments for sale in first fully integrated community in Cape Town

A range of trendy apartments, ranging from studios through to duplexes, are now for sale in SA’s first, fully integrated, mixed-income, mixed-use development, near Cape Town’s CBD.

Conradie Park is virtually a self-contained town, comprising residential, commercial and retail elements, a business hotel and an emphasis on community and connection. The development includes extensive green spaces, sports and recreational facilities and an urban gym.

Foot and cycling paths are part of a non-motorised transport plan to promote “active streets” where families can walk safely and play freely. The pet-friendly campus includes two schools and three creches.

Studio apartments start from R950,000, including transfer costs, while one- and two-bedroom units and duplexes are among 99 properties for sale in the first phase of construction of a block called Kirstenbosch, named after the iconic Cape Town site due to its emphasis on green spaces.

Green technology has been applied to energy, water and waste management, while integrated solar heating is also part of a sustainability focus.

Basement parking, fibre-ready internet, an integrated camera network and 24-hour security are among the attractions. Other features include trendy finishes, vinyl flooring, oven hobs and extractors, engineered stone kitchen countertops, track lighting, aluminium windows and internal elevators.

The revolutionary 22ha community comprises more than 3,500 homes – some subsidised or grant funded.

“This is a connected, multicultural community, marked by affordability, sustainability and security,” says Toni Enderli, founder of Realtor of Excellence.

Conradie’s head of sales, Wayne Lawson, said public excitement was high, adding that 25% of the first phase had been snapped up during the launch weekend. Construction starts in May 2020 and occupation is set for mid-2021.

The project is a partnership between developers, Concor, and the Western Cape government, described as one of seven provincial “game changers”, providing affordable housing close to jobs while integrating mixed-income families.

Concor project leader, Mark Schonrock, said the model showed how state-owned land could be unlocked to boost economic growth in an attractive and affordable mixed-income neighbourhood.

Visit www.conradiepark.co.za, e-mail conradiepark@realgroup.co.za or call Tamzin 082 678 4886, Jason on 079 625 5057 or Ruan 071 250 0388 for sales enquiries.

This article was paid for by Conradie Park.