Companies / Property

Atlantic Leaf trims full-year guidance as it eyes debt reduction

The company is shifting focus to industrial properties from retail and wants to reduce its debt

24 February 2020 - 13:00 karl gernetzky
As Brexit uncertainty lingers and shopping increasingly moves online, Atlantic Leaf has shifted its focus to industrial properties. Picture: 123RF/LITTLE NY
As Brexit uncertainty lingers and shopping increasingly moves online, Atlantic Leaf has shifted its focus to industrial properties. Picture: 123RF/LITTLE NY

UK-focused real estate company Atlantic Leaf said on Monday it had trimmed its distribution guidance by 5% to 9.5 pence for its year to end-February, as it eyes both new industrial assets and a reduction in debt.

The group had previously said it expected full-year distribution of 10p, but had warned in October that this may be lowered. It had paid 9.3p in the year to end-February 2018.

The company, which had a loan-to-value of 48% as of its half-year to end-August, wants to reduce this measure gradually over the next five years.

The company also announced on Monday that it had sold an industrial property in the UK for £34m (R663m) and will use most of the proceeds to pursue other industrial assets, while some will be used for debt.

Atlantic Leaf said the transaction would realise a profit of about £4.3m (R83m).

“This demonstrates a common theme in the current market where quality assets are achieving selling prices in excess of independent valuations,” the company said.

The sale of property in Runcorn, the UK, comes as the company shifts focus towards industrial assets away from retail. UK retail assets have been battered by a shift in consumer behaviour towards online shopping, as well as uncertainty from Brexit.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Atlantic Leaf’s share price was little changed at R14.99, having fallen 11.3% in the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Atlantic Leaf Properties primed for recovery

CEO Paul Leaf-Wright says the company will weather Brexit, with or without a deal
Companies
3 months ago

Atlantic Leaf says shift to UK industrial properties will pay off

The company has ended its direct exposure to Britain’s retail sector as Brexit and general property market uncertainty continues
Companies
4 months ago

Atlantic Leaf buys an industrial asset in UK village Denby

The UK Reit has spent £40m on a mix of five individual new and existing industrial properties
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Atlantic Leaf buys UK industrial property

Companies / Property

Listed property: Is it time to re-enter Britain?

Money & Investing

Atlantic Leaf Properties needs to join indices to attract investors

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.