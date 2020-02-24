Atlantic Leaf trims full-year guidance as it eyes debt reduction

UK-focused real estate company Atlantic Leaf said on Monday it had trimmed its distribution guidance by 5% to 9.5 pence for its year to end-February, as it eyes both new industrial assets and a reduction in debt.

The group had previously said it expected full-year distribution of 10p, but had warned in October that this may be lowered. It had paid 9.3p in the year to end-February 2018.

The company, which had a loan-to-value of 48% as of its half-year to end-August, wants to reduce this measure gradually over the next five years.

The company also announced on Monday that it had sold an industrial property in the UK for £34m (R663m) and will use most of the proceeds to pursue other industrial assets, while some will be used for debt.

Atlantic Leaf said the transaction would realise a profit of about £4.3m (R83m).

“This demonstrates a common theme in the current market where quality assets are achieving selling prices in excess of independent valuations,” the company said.

The sale of property in Runcorn, the UK, comes as the company shifts focus towards industrial assets away from retail. UK retail assets have been battered by a shift in consumer behaviour towards online shopping, as well as uncertainty from Brexit.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Atlantic Leaf’s share price was little changed at R14.99, having fallen 11.3% in the past 12 months.

