Umhlanga to get more homes after Tongaat sells property Buyer Balwin Properties is likely to begin building 335 residential properties immediately

Embattled agri-processing group Tongaat Hulett has taken another step towards reducing its debt after the sale of a property in Umhlanga for R167m to JSE-listed property company Balwin Properties.

The sale of 64ha to Balwin, SA’s largest sectional title developer with a R1.77bn market capitalisation, comes after the company, one of the biggest landowners and employers in KwaZulu-Natal, said earlier in February it was in talks for the potential sale of the starch business as it battles a R13bn debt pile.