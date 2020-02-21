Tower Property Fund expects dividends to fall as it struggles with vacancies

Property group Tower Property Fund, which has assets in SA and Croatia, warned on Friday it expects full-year distribution to fall, as it grapples with difficulties in filling vacancies due to municipal failures and SA’s weak economic prospects.

Distribution per share in its half year to end-November fell 4.9% to 35c, with the company focused on maximising its returns from existing assets.

The company has 43 properties valued at R5bn, with six properties in Croatia accounting for 32% of this, with the group saying those assets performed “very well.”

Total return from Croatia for the 12 months to end-November was 8.9% in euro terms, the group said.

The company faced a one-off funding cost of R1m, as it investigated a potential separate listing of its Croatian assets.

“While there was interest from Croatian institutions in a listing, at this stage it has been decided that, instead of raising fresh capital, TPF International will look to recycle capital through the sale of low growth properties in Croatia and the reinvestment of the proceeds into new higher-growth properties,” the company said.

“In SA, we continue to face real challenges in the operating environment. Macroeconomic conditions in the country, potential ratings downgrades, failing municipalities and Eskom woes all add to the headwinds facing listed property owners,” the company said.

“This is particularly felt in our letting activities, with vacant space often taking longer than expected to fill, and anticipated tenant renewals often either not materialising, or happening at significantly lower levels.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za