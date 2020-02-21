Hammerson sells UK retail parks for R7.8bn

UK and Europe shopping centre owner Hammerson said on Friday it had sold seven UK retail parks for £400m (R7.8bn) in the largest such sale in the past decade.

The sale of the parks to Orion Real Estate Fund is part of Hammerson’s strategy to exit the retail parks sector over the medium term, to focus on flagship assets, premium outlets, and city quarters in major European cities, the company said.

In total, Hammerson has sold 14 retail parks since July 2018, generating sales proceeds of £764m, which will be used to strengthen the group’s balance sheet.

The group has an interest in one remaining retail park, Brent South, part of the Brent Cross estate, which is held in a joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments and is marked for sale.

“Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector,” said CEO David Atkins.

“Having achieved disposals of close to £1bn since the beginning of 2019, our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet to create further resilience,” he said.

The focus on other types of assets was expected to create additional income stability and growth over the medium term, he said.

Hammerson’s share price was up 1.76% to R44.54 in morning trade on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of about R34bn. The landlord’s share price has given back 22.57% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za