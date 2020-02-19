Emira Property Fund ups dividend as vacancies fall

Emira Property Fund said on Wednesday that it has upped its interim distribution for the six months to end-December 2019, reporting falling vacancies as it focuses heavily on tenants due to an absence of local economic growth.

Emira, which directly owns 81 local assets, grew its interim dividend 1.7% to 74.1c per share, reporting a 3% vacancy rate to end-December, from 3.7% previously.

In the absence of economic growth in SA, the group had been focusing heavily on retaining tenants, including by engaging with them on an ongoing basis and, where necessary, disposing of non-core properties, it said.

Urban retail sector vacancies increased to 2.4% from 2.0% previously, but remained below the South African Property Owners (Sapoa) national average of 4.4%.

Industrial vacancies decreased to 2.7% from 3.7% previously, due to letting activity at the group’s industrial parks.

The group said disposals had decreased its office sector vacancies by one percentage point to 4.6%, well below the Sapoa average of 11%.

“The balance sheet is well-positioned, with assets fairly valued and conservative gearing in place,” the group said.

“While these initiatives have provided Emira with a solid platform to face the challenges ahead, the board is realistic in terms of what can be achieved in a low-growth, uncertain environment and will continue to act responsibly in this regard,” the statement read.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Emira’s share price had fallen 0.57% to R12.27, giving it a market capitalisation of R6.4bn. The company’s share price has lost 18.85% over the past 12 months.

