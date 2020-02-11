Investec Property Fund to invest R3bn in pan-European logistics platform

Investec Property Fund (IPF) is set to increase its interest in a company that buys pan-European logistics properties, so it owns the group outright, in a deal worth more than R3bn.

The move is part of a strategy to increase its offshore exposure to warehousing and distribution centres used for online shopping and manufacturing as SA investment conditions remain dire.

IPF, through its wholly owned subsidiary Investec Property Fund Offshore Investments (IPFO), said on Tuesday that it is finalising agreements to increase its interest in the “pan-European logistics platform” (PEL) from funds managed by the real estate group of Ares Management Corporation.

IPFO currently holds 42.9% of the PEL and will increase its stake to approximately 75% for an additional equity investment of about €191m (about R3.1bn).

As part of the proposed transaction, the fund will concurrently introduce a new strategic equity partner for the remaining 25% stake in the PEL, which will be operated on a joint control basis. The transaction is anticipated to be completed on or about February 14.

The current portfolio consists of 45 logistics properties and is valued at about €900m, with a total gross lettable area of 1,034,952m2 across France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Ares’s interest in the PEL will be acquired for €277m and will deliver an equity yield to IPF of about 9% in euro.

IPF has chosen to spend its capital abroad in 2020, saying investment conditions in Europe are more attractive than those at home. Last month, IPF’s co-CEO, Andrew Wooler, said the company needs to take advantage of opportunities its Europe-based team has located or it will miss out on double-digit returns.

IPF said the latest investment in the PEL is an opportunity for the fund to significantly increase its offshore exposure. After the transaction, its offshore exposure will be 30% of gross assets on a reported basis, and 45% on a look-through basis.

Wooler said there has been significant growth in the European logistics sector boosted by retail sales and consumer spending despite ongoing economic and political uncertainties.

Despite this recent growth, the European logistics market remains less advanced than that of the UK, Asia and the US. It is expected to grow strongly at an average of 11.3% a year over the next five years, and “therefore continues to present an attractive opportunity”, Wooler said.

“The rapid growth of e-commerce across Europe is further driving demand in the logistics sector as e-commerce is quickly becoming as important as physical store networks, specifically given that sales generated through e-commerce require approximately three times more logistics space than those generated through traditional retail stores.”

Supply is insufficient to meet end-user requirements with a lack of available industrial land and competition with other land usage constraining new development projects. Overall, completions are increasing but developers are exercising restraint and mainly developing on a pre-let basis.

Said IPF, “With increasing demand, decreasing vacancy levels and tightening supply, rent levels are expected to experience a structural increase in the near term.”

