Intu says Link real estate won’t take part in equity raise

Mall owner Intu is restructuring its balance sheet to lower its crippling debt, which is nearly 19 times its market capitalisation

11 February 2020 - 13:34 Karl Gernetzky and Alistair Anderson
UK mall owner Intu Properties, whose share price rose by almost a quarter on Monday, said on Tuesday that Hong Kong-listed property group Link will not be participating in a potential capital raise later in February.

British newspaper The Times said on Sunday that Link could back a £1bn (about R19bn) emergency capital raise for Intu. It said property tycoon John Whittaker’s Peel Group, which owns 27.3% of Intu, was also expected to support it.

Intu confirmed that it was in talks with the group on Monday, but said on Tuesday that it had been informed that Link won’t be participating. Talks continue with other potential new investors, the group said.

The group is restructuring its balance sheet to lower its crippling debt, which is nearly 19 times its market capitalisation. In January, it said it is targeting an equity raise but did not specify how much capital it needed.

Intu had net debt of £4.68bn as of its six months to end-June 2019, while its market capitalisation on the JSE as of Monday morning was about R4.5bn.

On Monday, Intu confirmed it is in discussions with other shareholders, including the Peel Group and new investors, “in relation to a proposed equity raise alongside Intu’s full year results at the end of February”.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday Intu’s share price had fallen 2.19% to R3.07, having risen 24.03% on Monday.

