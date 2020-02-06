Balwin Properties launches R9bn development

SA’s largest sectional title developer Balwin Properties plans to develop 5,020 apartments in Gauteng’s up and coming Waterfall node over the next eight years.

Balwin, which listed four years ago, is aggressively rolling out residential estates in high-growth, high-density nodes. Munyaka, a R9bn development in Waterfall, Midrand is its latest project.

Developers are turning increasingly to residential property, the thinking being that SA has enough large shopping centres. Offices have also lost popularity, given stubborn vacancy levels due to a barely growing economy.

Munyaka would feature the largest man-made “Crystal Lagoon” water feature in the southern hemisphere at about seven rugby fields, CEO Stephen Brookes said.

“This will include a six-star green-rated lifestyle centre offering free gym facilities, squash courts, on-site concierge, restaurants, meeting rooms, a heated swimming pool, laundromats, cinema, wellness spa and children’s play area,” Brookes said.

The ambitious development will also include two beachfront penthouses which Balwin says it could sell for R30m each.

A further four beachfront units will be developed at Munyaka, selling at R10m each, and the balance of the development will consist of apartments with one, two- and three-bedroom units starting from R799,000.