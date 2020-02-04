Grenada is a world-class citizenship-by-investment opportunity

Seeking secondary citizenship

There has been increased demand from high-net-worth individuals in SA seeking secondary citizenship as a way to protect themselves and their families from the risks caused by external political and economic factors beyond their control.

Dual citizenship provides options and security for hard-earned wealth and even a new home if necessary. A secondary citizenship also provides global mobility, with another passport to travel visa free, as many unsettled country’s passports afford only restricted international travel.

Kimpton Kawana Bay, Grenada, Caribbean

Kimpton Kawana Bay, located in Grenada at the southern end of the Caribbean chain of islands will be the island’s newest five-star beachfront resort and is set to open in 2020.

Once opened, the resort will be run by the internationally renowned operator, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. As the industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique concept to the US, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants leads the way in individually designed and positioned boutique hotels and restaurants that provide truly unique properties with truly unique guest experiences to match.

Each room will include air conditioning, surround sound audio system, satellite TV, mini bar, gourmet coffee machine, while the resort will feature an infinity pool, chef-run restaurant, fitness centre, spa, water sports facilities, lounge bar, roof-top lounge and beach bar.

Grenada’s newest luxury getaway will offer the ideal destination for the youthful, high-end traveller wanting the best the Caribbean has to offer.