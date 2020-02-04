Grenada is a world-class citizenship-by-investment opportunity
Seeking secondary citizenship
There has been increased demand from high-net-worth individuals in SA seeking secondary citizenship as a way to protect themselves and their families from the risks caused by external political and economic factors beyond their control.
Dual citizenship provides options and security for hard-earned wealth and even a new home if necessary. A secondary citizenship also provides global mobility, with another passport to travel visa free, as many unsettled country’s passports afford only restricted international travel.
Kimpton Kawana Bay, Grenada, Caribbean
Kimpton Kawana Bay, located in Grenada at the southern end of the Caribbean chain of islands will be the island’s newest five-star beachfront resort and is set to open in 2020.
Once opened, the resort will be run by the internationally renowned operator, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. As the industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique concept to the US, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants leads the way in individually designed and positioned boutique hotels and restaurants that provide truly unique properties with truly unique guest experiences to match.
Each room will include air conditioning, surround sound audio system, satellite TV, mini bar, gourmet coffee machine, while the resort will feature an infinity pool, chef-run restaurant, fitness centre, spa, water sports facilities, lounge bar, roof-top lounge and beach bar.
Grenada’s newest luxury getaway will offer the ideal destination for the youthful, high-end traveller wanting the best the Caribbean has to offer.
Grenada’s citizenship programme
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers interested investors an opportunity to participate in Grenada’s Citizenship-By-Investment (CBI) programme. CBI real-estate investment for hotel suites and studios start from only $220,000 (R3.2m).
Apart from secondary citizenship, purchasing at Kimpton Kawana Bay provides hassle-free ownership, a share of hotel revenue each year and no annual out-of-pocket fees.
Citizenship by investment in Grenada is a fast, efficient and straightforward process, taking as little as 120 to 150 days to process. There is no interview, education, language test or management experience required, and dual citizenship is permitted.
Grenadian citizenship provides many benefits, including visa-free travel to more than 140 countries including the EU Schengen area, UK, China, Singapore and Hong Kong, no tax on worldwide income and no wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax.
Grenada is also an E-2 visa treaty country with the US, meaning approved E-2 visa applicants are eligible to start a business and live in the US with their family.
At Kimpton Kawana Bay, just a 12-minute drive from the island’s international airport, sales have been brisk, with almost 200 transactions already concluded in the first three phases of this five-star resort development.
“With no need to even visit Grenada during the application process, minimal processing fees and no physical residency required, investors and those looking to acquire a second citizenship are finding this a very appealing option,” says Chris Immelman, who heads up Pam Golding International.
Grenada as a destination
The island has an idyllic tropical climate with year-round cool ocean breezes and a mean temperature of 29°C. Nicknamed the “Spice Island”, the beautiful, exotic country is rich in local history and culture. Flying to Grenada is a breeze with a modern international airport and direct flights from a number of major US and European cities.
Grenada enjoys a growing economy and stable democracy. Its citizens have access to top schools including Grenada’s private international university, St George's, where you can study medicine, nursing, veterinary, the arts, sciences and business, is the world’s largest American accredited medical school, outside of the US.
Grenada is a safe, unspoiled tourism destination that offers beautiful forest scenery and pristine beaches. Kimpton Kawana Bay is ideally positioned on Grand Anse beach, voted by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The magnificent environment with its friendly English-speaking population and safe surroundings present Grenada as a true hidden gem in the Caribbean.
Thinking of investing?
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers interested investors an opportunity to participate in Grenada’s CBI programme, an efficient first class investment opportunity starting at $220,000. Investors will receive a share of hotel revenue each year, personal usage and Grenadian citizenship, which features numerous benefits such as access to visa-free travel to more than 140 countries.
With its beachfront location and spectacular views over Grand Anse Beach and the Caribbean Sea, Kimpton Kawana Bay is set to become one of the Caribbean’s leading hotels.
For more information, visit https://www.pamgolding.co.za/international-property/grenada, email Theresa Fernandez on international@pamgolding.co.za or call + 27 21 762 2617.
This article was paid for by Pam Golding International.